Shaheen Bagh to continue protest, calls for Bharat bandh on January 29

New Delhi: After the Supreme court on Wednesday refused to grant any stay on the Citizenship Amendment Act without hearing the center , the women of Shaheen Bagh have decided to continue their protest and stay on the roads until relief is provided.



The women stayed on the roads in huge numbers and vowed to resist the CAA and NRC.

The center has been given 4 weeks time to respond to the petitions challenging CAA.

"We have called for a nationwide Bharat Bandh on January 29 against CAA and NRC," said Tasir , a member of the organising committee who went to meet the LG.

"We hoped that some relief would be provided to us but since no stay has been given we would continue our protest until the CAA and the NRC is rolled back," said Shaheen Kausar, a protester.

There was also resentment in the Shaheen Bagh women after a group met the Lieutenant Governor . They said that minority of them were not contacted but a hand-picked women and men met the LG.

"I have been a part of the protest since it's starting . It was strange how a group secretly met the governor . This should not have been done. Atleast it should have been announced from the stage that a delegation is going to meet. We were surprised," said a protester.

As far as giving the way to School vans and ambulances the women said that they are already giving way to the emergency vehicles and school vans since long.