Shaheen Bagh shooter's police custody extended for 2 days
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday extended the police custody of Shaheen Bagh shooter, Kapil Gujjar, by two days, after the police contended that his action was part of a larger conspiracy which needs to be unearthed.
Kapil, who belongs to east Delhi's Dallu Pura area, fired three bullets in the air after warning protesters to vacate the spot, on February 1. He also shouted communal slogans.
He was arrested and subsequently sent to police custody. Gujjar was produced before the court at the end of his remand period on Thursday.
The police sought his custody for three additional days, but Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur granted it only for two days.
