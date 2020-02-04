'Shaheen Bagh shooter AAP member'; family refutes claim
New Delhi: Kapil Baisala who opened fired at the Shaheen Bagh protest site last week is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, police said on Tuesday, prompting the BJP to accuse Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "playing" with the security of the country. Baisala's family, however, refuted the police's claim.
Baisala and his father joined the AAP in early 2019, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo said.
The officer said Baisala's mobile phone has been seized and police have retrieved WhatsApp data and photos of him and his father joining the Aam Aadmi Party.
Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh raised questions on the Delhi Police investigation in the case. He said, "On whose behest, Delhi Police is giving a statement? How the photo which is part of the investigation already reached the BJP?."
He further said even before the news came out, Manoj Tiwari gave a statement this morning that the accused is from the Aam Aadmi Party, how did Manoj Tiwari get the news about it in advance?
The police also released photographs of Baisala along with AAP leaders and volunteers.
Hitting out at the AAP, BJP president J P Nadda accused Kejriwal of playing with the security of the country.
