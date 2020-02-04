Shaheen Bagh forms own checking squads

New Delhi: After two shooting incidents that were reported from Jamia Millia and a shooting incident reported from Shaheen bagh, the volunteers have formed their own security ring where both men and women are seen frisking the protesters at every lane and bylane leading to the protest site.



Both men and women are seen walking slowly in long queues as the local people check their bags and other belongings that are being carried to the protest site.

"We stand in shifts and function as checking squads to screen protesters who enter the protest site. The people too are cooperating. It delays the entry of the protesters but they understand it's for their own safety," said Naushad, a local from the area.

The development comes in the wake of a gunman firing three shots in the air meters away from the stage on Saturday evening. However, no one was injured and the man identified as Kapil Gujjar was taken into custody. The breach of security was evident as the man successfully passed the police barricades with a weapon.

To check women a temporary square cloth sheet room is made where the women volunteers are seen frisking women protesters. "We have volunteers to frisk women at the protest site. This is necessary as there are people who intend to disrupt the peaceful protests by violent means. This is a precautionary measure and we make sure that no one could sneak in with a weapon," said Nargis, a local protester who has volunteered for the checking squad.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also beefed up security at the entrance road from Sarita Vihar so that any group of any suspect doesn't enter the protest site. Even the media persons are checked for their identity cards and are allowed in after proper checking.