Shaheen Bagh delegation meets L-G

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday met a delegation of protesters from Shaheen Bagh and appealed to them to call off their agitation as it has been causing inconvenience to schoolchildren, patients and the general public.



The protesters have said that they are already giving way to school vans and ambulances and are "open to coming up with a solution" over the road blockage in light of the ongoing protests. The delegation said that they have told the LG that CAA and NRC should be rolled back.

The eight-member delegation submitted a memorandum of their demands, including withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, to the LG, an official said.

Thousands of people, including women and children, have been protesting for over a month at Shaheen Bagh and nearby Jamia Millia Islamia against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Met the delegation of protestors from Shaheen Bagh. Assured them to convey their concerns to appropriate authorities. Appealed to call off their agitation in view of continued inconvenience to school children, patients, daily commuters, local residents, etc due to blockade of road," Baijal tweeted.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Devesh Srivastava and DCP (South-east) Chinmoy Biswal were present in the meeting. The protest however continues as the protesters wait anxiously for the Supreme court order on Wednesday.

Shaheen Bagh women send defamation notice to BJP IT Cell Chief

Furious over the allegation of being paid to sit on protest, the women at Shaheen Bagh have sent a defamation notice to BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya. The legal notice has demanded an apology and Rs 1 crore in damages from the BJP leader.

The protesters were angry over a viral video shared by Malviya, which claimed that the women, who were protesting against the CAA, were paid Rs 500 per day.

Two protesters Nafisa Bano of Zakir Nagar and Shahzad Fatma of Shaheen Bagh have sent the notice.

They have alleged that since Amit Malviya is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party in the Center, therefore has a "vested interest in defaming the mass of protesters".