Shaheen Bagh, almost a 'Living Museum'

New Delhi: When Saniya Sayed, a Mumbaikar travelled to Delhi, she has Shaheen Bagh in her mind. On Sunday evening, she was one of the thousands of protesters at Shaheen Bagh who clicked photos and uploaded them on Facebook and Twitter. She was honest enough to confess that she would not have returned without seeing the 'Brave Women of Shaheen Bagh' who have made international headlines bringing fame and limelight to an otherwise 'unknown' place for decades in New Delhi. It is almost a 'Living Museum' now.



"I was mesmerised to see the ambience here, speeches from the stage, women seated calmy resisting the weather and uncertainty of a police crackdown anytime. Tea and Biryani served at almost every corner. Seems like it's another world," Saniya said.

She isn't alone, Sheeba Naqvi, who is in Muscat, Oman right now has penned down a wonderful 'Nazm' (Poetry) for Shaheen Bagh women. She says "I salute the spirit of these women who have shown the world how Muslim women who were considered backward and orthodox have shown the way and led from the front in this protest against Citizenship Act."

So, what makes Shaheen Bagh so special? Some say it's the spirit of the protesting women and some say it's daily innovation of ideas of protest. Shaheen Bagh with each passing day is making new headlines with its innovative ideas of protest.

If one strolls around, one can find a replica of India Gate with names of those killed in the CAA protests all over India. A few meters away from it is a 'Detention Centre replica' which again is attracting people who could be seen clicking selfies and taking pictures.

A protester has written the famous nazm of Faiz Ahmed Faiz 'Hum Dekhenge' on hundreds of paper boats arranged artistically in a 'heart' shape with audio of the nazm filling the air.

On either side of the road, street paintings are made denouncing CAA lighted with candles as a group of volunteers stand guard controlling the protesters with nylon ropes on both sides with slogans and poems filling the air.