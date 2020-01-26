Shah insulting Delhiites ahead of polls: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through a video message on Sunday slammed Home Minister Amit Shah saying that in his campaigns Shah has been insulting the Delhiites.



Kejriwal said that two crore people of Delhi came together to improve upon the facilities in schools, hospitals, electricity and water supply. But Shah makes fun of the hard work done by the people of Delhi. He said, "Few days ago, Amit Shah said that no CCTV cameras were installed in Delhi. The next day people sent him a CCTV recording of his own speech."

He added, "This year, Delhi government schools had a pass percentage of 96 per cent. For this, the 16 lakh children of our Delhi government schools worked very hard. 65,000 teachers worked hard on the children. In the history of India, no state has ever had a pass percentage higher than 96 per cent in goverment schools. Other states of the country have results in the range of 40 per cent to 50 per cent."

He also said that every year for the last few years, more than 400 children from Delhi government schools have been clearing the IIT JEE exam.

Kejriwal said, "You said that the state of education in Delhi is very poor. When children and teachers saw this statement on TV, they felt very bad. You should fix the school of MCD first. BJP is ruling in the MCD. Mocking the hard work of the people of Delhi does not suit the Home Minister."

"In the last five years, Delhiites paid a lot of tax for the development of Delhi. On the one hand the central government is having so much difficulty meeting it's targets for collection of income tax, but on the other, the people of Delhi paid taxes freely. Our tax collection has doubled in five years, increased from Rs 30 thousand crore to Rs 60 thousand crore," added the CM.

"The people of Delhi have given you the responsibility for Delhi Police, MCD and DDA. Tell me what work have you done in these departments? You should tell people about your work. Why do you make fun of the people of Delhi everyday?," he questioned.

Kejriwal said, "Your people are saying that the people of Delhi are 'bikau' because Delhiites get free electricity, free water, free bus service, free schools, hospitals. Due to the policies of your central government, there is so much inflation in the country. It has become difficult for a common man to survive. So if the government of Delhi made people's electricity, water free to give them some respite from inflation, does it make the people of Delhi 'bikau'? This is absolutely wrong."

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday held a community meeting in his New Delhi Assembly constituency and urged people to vote for him and help him take Delhi's development to the next level. Kejriwal, who is contesting from the New Delhi seat for the third time, urged people to

support his party just like in the 2015 Assembly polls, to make Delhi a city of international standards. "We have to take Delhi to the next level now. We have to fight pollution, make transport system of international standard, give clean water. We have to make Delhi a city of international standards. So last time the way you gave us support I request you to again support us," he said.