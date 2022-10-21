Shah: Choose between 'AAP Nirbhar' and 'Atmanirbhar'

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accusing the AAP government of step-motherly treatment to the erstwhile three civic bodies and claimed it owed Rs 40,000 crore to the municipal corporations.



Speaking at the launch of a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in Tehkhand, Shah said that in the next MCD elections, the people of Delhi will have to decide if they want to be "AAP Nirbhar or Atmanirbhar".

The civic body inaugurated the 25 megawatt waste-to-energy plant at Tehkhand in the presence of several BJP leaders.

Shah while addressing the program said that today is an important day for Delhiites and that Delhi has taken a huge step towards making the city 'garbage free'. The plant has the capacity to process about 7,000 metric tonnes of garbage daily. This multidimensional plant has a capacity of processing 2000 metric tonnes of garbage, which will generate green energy.

The BJP leader also clarified that the plant has not been inaugurated because of the impending MCD polls but was in the works since 2021, he said. "I want to point out that this is not the foundation stone laying ceremony, it is the inauguration of the plant whose construction has been completed."

"AAP had been giving the erstwhile trifurcated MCD "step-motherly treatment" and claimed that they owed the civic bodies Rs 40,000 crore. Shah added that in the next MCD elections, the people of Delhi will have to decide if they want to be "AAP Nirbhar or Atmanirbhar," Shah said.

He further slammed AAP by saying that the people of Delhi need to decide if they like the politics of 'vigyapan' or politics of 'vikas'. People should also decide if they like 'prachar' politics or 'parivartan' politics.

Delhi L-G VK Saxena who was a special guest at the event added that MCD will soon set up more waste-to-energy plants.

Delhi BJP president, Adesh Gupta said that the MCD has done a lot of work to make Delhi garbage free, including closing of 482 dhalaos.

He further added that "the Delhi government is keen to do politics on garbage but don't want to give a single penny to MCD in this direction."

MCD Special Officer Ashwini Kumar explained that this plant is built on 15 acres of land, whose capacity can also be expanded. Kumar said that we will also set up more plants in Ghazipur, Bawana so that the transportation cost of city's garbage can also be reduced.

The plant cost MCD Rs 475 crore and will be able to process around 2,000 MT (±20%) of MSW per day and generate up to 25 MW (±15%) of green energy.