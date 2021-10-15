SGT student's murder: Ggm cops arrest law student

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old law student, Pankhil, for allegedly murdering his collegemate Vineet — a fourth-year medical student — right outside their college (SGT College) campus in broad daylight last week.



The law student is a resident of Delhi's Najafgarh area and was arrested near the Haryana-Rajasthan border.

Since the day of the shooting at the parking lot outside the college campus, Pankhil, known to his friends as Lucky, and his three associates had been absconding. Three others involved in the case are still at large.

While the motive for Lucky to shoot Vineet dead is not yet clear, the police here have pointed at a heated argument between the two before the killing.