'Sexual harassment at major law firm'

New Delhi: The Delhi HC on Wednesday agreed to look into allegations of sexual harassment of a woman lawyer at a "major law firm", after an advocate mentioned the matter in court urgently, saying that the woman was now being threatened by goons for putting up the allegations on a website frequented by lawyers.

The advocate who mentioned the matter said that the Delhi High Court's POSH committee should look into the matter and at least ask the website for more information to start probing the matter.

At this point, the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Naveen Chawla, before whom this was mentioned, said that it would look into the matter.