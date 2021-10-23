Sex ratio in Gurugram dips slightly — lower than state avg

Gurugram: The recent data released by Haryana Health Minister has revealed that Gurugram's sex ratio figures have further dipped to 901 females to every 1,000 males.



In July, Gurugram had a slightly higher sex ratio of 914:1000, which was a dip from 2020 sex ratio of 918:1000.

Towns and cities close to Gurugram and Faridabad have also not been able maintain a proper balance between its male and female populations. Some of the worse performing cities — Palwal (899:1000), Rewari (892:1000) and Jhajjar (880:1000). All these cities have also contributed to a massive decline in Haryana's sex ratio figures from 922:1000 in 2020 to 906:1000.

As in previous cases Gurugram with its poor record has registered a sex ratio that is way lower than even Haryana's average sex ratio figures.Nuh in Haryana wqhich is economically considered as one of the most backward districts in the country on the other hand has registered a healthy sex ratio of 922:1000.

Even though Gurugram leads in Haryana in terms of having the highest per capita income among all the 22 districts, it always proves to be a laggard in terms of maintain a healthy sex ratio balance.

Not only Gurugram but neighbouring Faridabad, the second biggest urban

district in Haryana fares even worse with having a sex ratio of 896:1000.

Showing a gradual improvement over the last four years, Gurugram recorded its best showing with 910 females to 1000 males in 2019, before beating it in 2020 with 918:1000.

In 2009, Gurugram had a sex ratio figure of less than 850 women for every 1,000 men. In 2010, Gurugram had a sex ratio figures of 841 females to 1000 males which slightly improved to 849:1,000 in 2011, 841 to 1000 (2012), 852:1000 (2013), 843:1000 (2014). In 2015, the Haryana Government launched an ambitious scheme Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (save the daughter, educate the daughter). Under this scheme, parents were discouraged from female foeticide and incentivised for educating a girl child.

Despite these initiatives there have been several incidents that have been reported from the city where people have abandoned their girl child or have even killed them. Surprisingly these incidents have not only been reported from the rural areas but also from the affluent areas.

The involvement of public agencies to improve the situation and increase citizen awareness has led

to the improvement of the situation in Gurugram from 2015 onwards.

In 2015, sex ratio figures were 875:1000, 883:1000 (2016), 903:1000 (2017), 901:1000 (2018), 910:1000 (2019) to 918:1000 in 2020.