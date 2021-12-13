Sewer line replacement work now begins in WEA Karol Bagh area

New Delhi: The Delhi government has started line replacement in the WEA Karol Bagh area of Rajinder Nagar Assembly with the area's MLA Raghav Chadha inaugurating the work.



In a bid to solve the problem of sewer overflow the work of replacing the 25-year-old sewer line was initiated on Sunday and the replacement work in the 5A block area of WEA is expected to be completed within two months at the cost of Rs 25 lakh.

"Our government is the people's government. For the past five years, the Kejriwal government has been doing the work that had been neglected for decades," Chadha said. He also said that the MCD has not constructed stormwater drains in the area which has resulted in excess rainwater to overflow the sewage.

The drains have not been properly arranged by the MCD and as a result, residents had to deal with water-logging in the rain, the government said in a statement. "This used to put a lot of strain on the Delhi Jal Board's sewer system. As a result, sewer overflows were a common occurrence in the neighbourhood, the AAP MLA said.

"This project was passed with much difficulty, as MCD and other departments tried everything they could to block it," he added.

He also said that the government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has spent the last five years doing projects that had been neglected for decades and as a part of that the sewer pipe is in its 25th or 30th year of service.