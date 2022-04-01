Sewer deaths: Three plant officials held, say police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered a case after two workers died when they fell into a six-foot-deep pit while working at a sewage treatment plant in east Delhi's Kondli area, officials said on Thursday, adding that they had also apprehended three plant workers in the case.



While the police said that the post mortem of the two workers is being conducted, they have said the apprehended accused include the Plant In-charge, KP Tiwari, Supervisor/Foreman, Raj Kumar and Shift Incharge, Mohd Haroon.

"A case under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and 9 of Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers & Their Rehabilitation Act has been registered at New Ashok Nagar police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said — implying that the plant workers had engaged the deceased workers in the illegal act of manual scavenging.

The deceased have been identified as Nitesh (25) and Yashdev (35), both natives of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The police said after getting information about the incident, a team from New Ashok Nagar police station reached the spot.

"The team found that two men had fallen into a pit at the plant. They were taken out with the help of fire department personnel and rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead, Kashyap had said. Fire department officials said the men had fallen into a six-foot-deep pit.