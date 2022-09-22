Sewer deaths: HC seeks cops & DDA's response

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought the response of the Delhi Police, DDA, and National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) in a matter relating to the death of two persons who inhaled toxic gases inside a sewer in the



national Capital. A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing PIL initiated on its own based on a news report of September 11.

A sweeper and a security guard died on September 9 in Outer Delhi's Mundka area after they inhaled toxic gases inside a sewer. When the sweeper had gone down to clean the sewer, he fainted and the guard followed to rescue him and he also fell unconscious, the police had said.

The two men were taken to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.

During the hearing, the bench was informed by the counsel for DJB that the area where the incident took place comes under the DDA and even the sweeper was an employee of DDA.

DJB's counsel said it was not entitled to pay compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased and the appropriate authority would be DDA. The counsel for MCD also made similar

submissions.