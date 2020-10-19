Severed corpse at construction site identified as dhaba worker

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police have identified the severed human corpse that was found at an under-construction site in Ashok Vihar Phase -3 area on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Kumar.



According to law enforcement officials, Sandeep, who belongs from Saharanpur district, was working at a makeshift restaurant in the New Palam Vihar area. His body was identified by one of his relatives who used to work with him at the restaurant where he was working for more than four years. According to sources, with the body mutilated, one of the major forms of identification was his personal belongings like wallet, clothes, watch he was wearing. The deceased had also inked the name Sandeep on his arm, which was chopped off. The post mortem of the body has been conducted and the remains will be handed over to the family for conducting the last rites.



"We have identified the body that was one of the most difficult parts in the case. We have now begun the probe to find the murderers of Sandeep and we hope to get a breakthrough in this case very soon. It will be too early for me to share the details of the investigation," said a senior official from Gurugram Police.



According to the police since there was no blood that was found at the construction site where the corpse was found, there is a possibility that the murder and dismemberment of Sandeep may have occurred somewhere else. For finding the leads in the case the police are trying to retrieve the CCTV images and also finding the vehicles that passed through the area on Wednesday and Thursday last week.

