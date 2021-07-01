Severe heatwave pushes peak power demand to season high

New Delhi: A severe heat wave swept the national capital on Wednesday, with the mercury soaring to 43.5 degrees Celsius, the highest recorded this year so far, the India Meteorological Department said, adding the monsoon is at least a week away.



The maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung Observatory, the official marker for the city, was seven notches above normal, weather officials said.

By July 7, conditions are predicted to become favourable for the monsoon to advance into the region, according to the MeT office.

Most of the monitoring stations in the capital recorded a severe heat wave, with their respective maximum temperature remaining at least 7 degrees Celsius above the average temperature.

A severe heat wave seared Lodhi Road (43.7 degrees Celsius), Ayanagar (44.2), Ridge (44), Mungeshpur (44.3), Najafgarh (44.4), Pitampura (44.3) and Narela (43.7), officials said.

The monitoring station at Pusa recorded a high of 44.3 degrees Celsius, eight notches above normal, they added.

Another heat wave has been predicted for Thursday. Also, with rains eluding Delhi and the maximum temperature hovering near 40 degrees Celsius, the national capital's peak power demand soared to 6,921 MW on Wednesday, the highest so far this summer season.