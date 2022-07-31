Several parts of Capital witness rain

New Delhi: Rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday with the maximum temperature settling at 33 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.



The relative humidity oscillated between 71 per cent and 97 per cent, the weather office said.

The city received 13 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am, it added.

Overnight rains in several parts of the national capital brought the minimum temperature down to 24.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers for Monday.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.