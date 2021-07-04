Several Delhi malls, hotels declared 'single-use plastic free'

New Delhi: Several plush malls and hotels in south Delhi were on Saturday declared single-use plastic free as part of the area's civic body's efforts to curb use of such items, officials said.

These include City mall, DLF Avenue, MGF, Ambience, ITC Sheraton, and Hyatt in Saket; and DLF Promenade, the Grand hotel and DLF Emporio in Vasant Kunj; and Eros hotel in Nehru Place, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said in a statement.

In a meeting on Friday, the SDMC decided to declare 20 markets in its jurisdiction as "single use plastic free".

On the occasion of International Plastic Bag Free Day on Saturday, the SDMC organised various programmes and intensive drives against single-use plastic in all its four municipal zones. Various RWAs of south zone handed over nearly 1,000 kg plastic waste to United Nations Development Programme for recycling, it said.

Awareness programmes and campaigns were also carried out in all four zones in the presence of local area councillors and senior SDMC officials said, adding various markets were also declared as single-use plastic free zones.

In the west zone, 'Plugging Run' was organised in Vikaspuri market where deputy commissioner and area councillor Rahul Singh participated in a drive to collect plastic waste lying unattended on roads, and also distributed cloth bags to people, the SDMC said.