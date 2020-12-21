Several borders remain closed in view of ongoing farmers' protest

New delhi: The traffic movement on Sunday remained affected in the national Capital with multiple borders between Delhi and neighbouring states still closed for commuters due to the ongoing farmers' protest.



Even as the city recorded its coldest morning this season, with the mercury dipping to 3.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, farmers remained firm in their demands of repealing the legislations. They also paid tribute to their fellow farmers who had lost their lives during the ongoing protests.

The Traffic Police alerted commuters about the closure of certain roads and suggested them to take alternative routes.According to the traffic police, Tikri and Dhansa borders are closed for any traffic movement. The Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrians.

However, for those travelling to Haryana, the Delhi Traffic Police said some borders are opened — the Jharoda border (only for single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera.

The Ghazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad due to the ongoing protest. Those travelling to Delhi can take alternative routes via Anad Vihar, DND, Apsara and Bhopra borders. The Chilla border between Noida and Delhi is open for traffic but for just one carriageway. The other carriageway from Noida to Delhi is closed. Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are closed and commuters are suggested to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Singhu school toll tax borders.

The farmers observed 'Homage Day' to pay tributes to those farmers who lost their lives during the protests. At Ghazipur border, tributes were paid to farmers who died during the protest.

Recently, 38-year-old Bhim Singh who died of freezing cold at the Singhu Border and Jai Singh who passed away after he suffered a heart attack at the Tikri Border on Thursday. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at various borders of Delhi for almost four weeks now as formal talks between the government and representatives of farmers' unions remained deadlocked with protesting farmers refusing to accept anything less than a repeal of the three newly enacted laws.