Several border points shut, alternate routes clogged

New delhi: As the protest against the recently passed three farms bills entered its 11th day, several border areas in and around Delhi remained out of bounds for



commuters.

As per the Delhi Traffic Police, Tikri and Jharoda border remained closed for any traffic movement. Meanwhile, Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two wheelers. Also, Jhatikara border is open only for two wheelers, traffic police said.

Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari and Mangesh borders also remained closed. "NH 44 is closed on both sides. Take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli, NH8/Bhopra/Apsara borders/Peripheral expressway," traffic police said, adding that traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road and commuters should avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and

NH 44.

Both carriageways at the Chilla Border too remained closed for traffic due to the farmer protest. "The Ghazipur border on NH 24 is open for traffic from Delhi to Ghaziabad. The Ghazipur border on NH 24 closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmer protests," traffic police said in a tweet.