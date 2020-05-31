Seventh Covid-19 death in Noida; cases cross 400-mark

Noida/Ghaziabad: In a major single day spike of positive Covid-19 cases, 18 new cases were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Saturday taking the total number to 405. The number of death due to Coronavirus have also increased to seven in the district now with another patient aged 58 year died at GIMS hospital in Greater Noida.



As per a senior health officer, a 58-year-old male patient resident of sector 56 was admitted in GIMS hospital on May 28 after he complained fever, cough and breathlessness. He was tested positive Covid-19 at GIMS and died of severe acute respiratory distress on Saturday.

Among the fresh positive Covid-19 cases include a male and female both aged 55 year from sector 21 in Noida, two patients including a 10 year old female from sector 49, two patients from village Bisahda in Greater Noida, two patients from village Salarpur in Noida and one positive case each from sector 19, sector 11, sector 122, sector 93, 12, village chijarsi in sector 63, sector Beta-I in Greater Noida, tughalpur village, sector 1 and Arihant Arden society in Greater Noida west.

Meanwhile, an FIR against SRL diagnostics pathology lab has been registered on the orders of Ghaziabad district magistrate after negligence in testing of a positive patient was highlighted.