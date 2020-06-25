Seven chargesheeted in 22-year-old's murder

New Delhi: The Special Investigation Team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch filed another chargesheet in one of the Delhi riots cases on Thursday. This charge sheet is related to the violence on February 25 in the Brijpuri area of North East Delhi. A 22-year-old boy named Monis was beaten to death by a mob of miscreants with sticks, who then ran away after snatching his mobile phone, all the while abusing a particular community.



Monis was murdered at the time when he was returning home from Rohini with sweets from his father. The seven accused were arrested in this case and charged with murder. The Delhi Police told the court that it had recorded statements of 35 witnesses in the case while filing the nearly 300-page chargesheet.

It is said that when Monis was passing from the area, the mob asked him his name and then killed him by bludgeoning him with sticks. After this, police claimed they took Monis to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Monis' family identified his dead body at the GTB Hospital three days after his death.