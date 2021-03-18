'Set up board to examine X-Ray report of dead farmer'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi health secretary to constitute a board of experts to examine the X-Ray report of 25-year-old farmer Navreet Singh, who died under unnatural circumstances after his truck overturned during the farmers' Republic Day tractor rally in the city against the Centre's three farm laws.



Justice Yogesh Khanna also asked the doctors of Maulana Azad Medical College here to prepare the X-Ray report from the original X-Ray plate which has been received by Delhi Police from the Uttar Pradesh police.

The high court said the report be examined by the board comprising medical and forensic experts as also a radiologist among others.

The board shall be constituted by the Secretary of Health Department of Delhi government, the high court said and posted the matter for further hearing on April 14.

The court was informed by Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gosain, representing Delhi Police, that they have shown CCTV footage to the family members and lawyers of the victim Navreet Singh.

The high court had earlier directed the Uttar Pradesh police to provide the original X-Ray plate and video of post mortem of the victim to Delhi Police.

The high court was hearing a plea by deceased Navreet Singh's grandfather - Hardeep Singh - which cited multiple experts' opinions of Navreet's post mortem report to conclude that he suffered at least one gunshot injury. Navreet's family alleges the police first shot him, which led to his truck overturning.

However, both the Delhi and UP Police told the court that Navreet did not suffer any gunshot wounds.

Delhi Police had earlier told the court that though they have requested the UP Police to give the original X-Ray plate and post mortem video, the officials of Rampur police and hospital denied doing so unless ordered by the court.

The counsel for UP Police and the CMO of the hospital had said they did not have the X-Ray report but only the X-Ray plate and the post mortem report which they are willing to handover to Delhi Police on the date and time fixed by the court.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, representing the petitioner, had sought a copy of the X-Ray report and post mortem and inquest reports and Delhi Police had consented to it.

Delhi Police had earlier said that according to the post-mortem report the young farmer died due to a head injury as a result of the accident and all his injuries were possible in a road accident.

The petition, also filed through advocate Soutik Banerjee, has sought a court-monitored SIT probe into the death of the young farmer.