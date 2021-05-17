'Set aside politics and work together to serve people hit by COVID'

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvnid Kejriwal on Sunday appealed all workers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to squarely set aside politics and help as many people as they can in these trying times.

He tweeted on Sunday morning, "Corona has wreaked havoc. People are very sad. This is not the time to point fingers at each other but heal each other."

He went on to say, "I appeal to all workers of AAP that they try to help those in need with everything they have. This is what would be true patriotism now. This is what duty is."

The CM on Sunday also visited the GTB hospital to review the ongoing work and video calling facility for the COVID patients so that they can connect with their family members during isolation.

The CM upon receiving several complaints about the video calling facility decided to review the functioning of it. "If some patient wants to talk to their relatives, we have understood that if the patient gets psychological and mental strength, then their recovery is faster. On one hand, the relatives are under great stress as to what is happening with the patient, the patient too wants to talk to the relatives," he said.

"Right now I talked to some of the patients and whatever problems were being faced, have now been solved. All doctors and nurses are working on this," he added.