Services delayed on section of Yellow Line due to 'passenger on track'

New Delhi: Services were delayed on Sultanpur-Huda City Centre section of the Yellow Line due to a "passenger on track" at a station on Friday, officials said.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

"Delay in services between Sultanpur and Huda City Centre due to a passenger on track at Ghitorni. Normal service on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted.

