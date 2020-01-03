Services delayed on section of Yellow Line due to 'passenger on track'
New Delhi: Services were delayed on Sultanpur-Huda City Centre section of the Yellow Line due to a "passenger on track" at a station on Friday, officials said.
The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.
"Delay in services between Sultanpur and Huda City Centre due to a passenger on track at Ghitorni. Normal service on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted.
