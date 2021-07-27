Services briefly delayed due to mild tremors, says DMRC

New Delhi: Delhi Metro train services, which began operating with full seating capacity from Monday, were briefly delayed due to mild tremors reported in the morning, officials said.

A senior DMRC official said, there are protocols in place for such situations, and the delay happened on account of it.

In view of the latest guidelines issued on Saturday by the of city government regarding Covid containment, services began this morning at 6 am, with 100 per cent seating capacity.

However, there is still no provision for standing travel inside coaches, as has been since June 7, officials said.

Around 8 am, the DMRC tweeted that "mild tremors were confirmed around 6.42 am in the morning. As a standard procedure, trains were run on cautionary speed and stationed at next platform. The services are now running normally".