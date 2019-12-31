Service line development charges in non-electrified areas reduced: Govt
New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to make service line development charge equal in both electrified and non-electrified areas in the city, Power Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.
The charges were Rs 1,500 per kW in electrified areas and Rs 4,000 per kW in non-electrified areas, he said in a press briefing. The extra charges realised in non-electrified areas will be reimbursed, he said.
Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission(DERC) has notified uniform service line development(SLD) charges throughout Delhi, the Delhi government said in a statement.
"The difference of SLD charges for un-electrified areas and electrified areas applicable as on date of application, collected from September 1, 2017 to December 30, 2019, will be adjusted in the ensuing electricity bills," it said.
The move will benefit residents of some areas in Burari and Bawana and some other pockets including a few unauthorised colonies which come under non-electrified areas.
