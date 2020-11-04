Seroprevalence in Ggm jumps to 16.5%; NCR dists clock highest prevalence rate

gurugram: The results of the third serological survey in Gurugram this October has shown that the prevalence rate has now increased by nearly six percentage points to 16.5 percent in the city. In August, the prevalence rate in the second serosurvey conducted in Gurugram was 10.8 percent.



There were a total of 800 samples that were surveyed in the third survey between October 19 and October in Gurugram. There were 300 samples that were collected from urban areas and 500 from rural parts.

While 25.9 per cent of those surveyed in urban Gurugram in October had developed antibodies against novel Coronavirus, in rural areas the rate of prevalence of COVID-19 is still low at 10.1 percent. However, both urban and rural areas saw a marked increase in their respect prevalence rates compared to the August survey.

The survey stated that NCR districts had high seropositivity — 31.2 per cent in Faridabad, 17.6 per cent in Nuh and 13.2 per cent in Sonipat. Faridabad (40.2 percent), Yamunanagar (37.1 percent) and Panipat (36.3 percent) had the highest seropositivity in urban areas. Among the rural areas, Faridabad and Jind registered the highest seropositivity rate of 25.5 per cent each. Overall, the prevalence rate in Haryana is 14.8 percent.

Urban areas had reported a prevalence of 18.5 per cent while rural areas had a lower prevalence rate of 5.7 per cent in the August survey. The major urban clusters selected for the third leg of the serosurvey in Gurugram included Chauma, Khandsa, Naharpur and Rajendra Park.

The rural areas where the samples were surveyed this time include Dundahera, Chandu, Budhera, Rithoj, Dhani Rithoj, Nanwalki, Garhi Harsaru, Bhondsi, Kasan and Manesar. Samples in the age category of 40-60 will be the major focus of the sample survey for the health officials.

According to health officials, industrial workers, health workers, shopkeepers were the major professional groups that were selected.