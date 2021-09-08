Sero survey in Ggm from today

Gurugram: The Gurugram district administration is making all preparations to conduct a Sero survey from September 8-10. If all goes according to plans this may be the largest Sero survey that will be organised in the district. According to the plan that has been chalked out by public officials, Gurugram will be divided into 75 clusters in which 43 will be rural and 31 urban. The Gurugram rural clusters that are expected to be covered includes — Fazalpur Badli, Gugana, Jhund Sarai Viran, Shekhupur Majri, Siwari, Budhera, Sadhrana, Kukdola, Lakhnola, Manesar, Naharpur Kasan , Sehrawan, Meoba, Mardpura, Bilaspur, Labuwas, Bapas, Daultabad, Khalilpur, Khetiawas, Khor, Jatola, Lokara, Lokari, Mao, Milakpur, Mumtajpur, Rampur, Sherpur, Bhogpur, Bidhwaka, Durga colony, Ghamroj, Karanki Kherli, Kuliaka, Lohatki, Mohammadpur Gujar, Ranika Singhola, Sampki Nagli, Bandhwari and Wazirabad. The Urban clusters will include ward numbers 3, 21, 10, 8, 6, 15 of Sohna; ward numbers 10, 1, 2, 5, 7 of Pataudi; ward numbers 5, 3,1, 7, 6 of Haileymandi; ward numbers 27, 26, 25, 23, 19, 18, 17, 16, 10, 5, 2 of Gurugram, ward numbers 7 and 1 of FarrukhNagar.