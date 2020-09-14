Serial sex offender held; was planning to write novel about 'Ten perfect women in my life'

new delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday said they had arrested a 50-year-old sexual predator and former teacher, who had skipped parole only to kidnap another woman. The man, identified as Dhaval Trivedi was released on parole while he was serving a life sentence in a POCSO case and the CBI had also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his arrest.



The kidnapping case registered after Trivedi skipped parole was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation by the Gujarat High Court. "As the accused is in the profession of teaching and habitual of luring and sexually exploiting minor girls during tuitions," DCP (Crime) Monika Bharadwaj.

During the probe, it was found that Trivedi was working as a security guard in a factory to conceal his identity and used to live in the factory premises in the Baddi area of Himachal Pradesh. When the team reached the factory, it was found that the accused had left the job two days ago. However, he was nabbed from Baddi.

Significantly, in an earlier chargesheet, police claimed that Trivedi had kidnapped eight women and girls. Police here added, "During interrogation the accused also revealed that he was planning to write a book on his life experiences and wanted to name it 'Ten perfect women in my life'."

The Delhi Police said Trivedi had a Master's degree in English from the Gujarat University in Ahmedabad and his father was a Philosophy professor in Vadodara. "He was married in 1996 and after a few months, his wife expired. After the death of his first wife, he got married again in 1998 and had a daughter from the second marriage in 1999 but only to legally separate from his second wife in 2000," DCP Bhardwaj said.

As per the chargesheet filed by CID Crime in the earlier case, Trivedi is highly intelligent, knows eight languages and also worked as a Principal and teacher in schools. Police said that he also used pseudonyms and changed his appearances to conceal his identity. While absconding, Trivedi used to stay in Gurudwaras as a Sikh and waiting halls of Railway Stations to avoid tracking by law agencies.