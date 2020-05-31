Senior technical supervisor at LNJP Hosp dies of Covid

New Delhi: A senior technical supervisor at the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital died of COVID-19 on Saturday, officials said. LNJP Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility. In the last two weeks, several healthcare workers



who were tested positive lost their lives due to the virus.

"The senior technical supervisor, who was admitted at the hospital, died today at 2.50 pm after a brave fight with COVID-19," a senior official said. He had tested positive, and was admitted at LNJP hospital only.

Meanwhile, last Sunday, a private hospital nurse passed away due to coronavirus. A worker at AIIMS, who was designated at Covid ward collapsed and died. His reports are not yet out. This is the second death of a worker at AIIMS.

On the other hand, the medical director of the LNJP Hospital, and two other staff members of the COVID-19-dedicated facility, have tested positive for coronavirus infection, officials said on Saturday. Dr Suresh Kumar was appointed the medical director of the facility, Delhi government's largest hospital, on May 17.

Healthcare workers have been at the forefront since the beginning of the pandemic, and the

rising number of cases has left the medical fraternity worried.

Meanwhile, a worker at Delhi Jal Board worker died due to coronavirus on May 27. "The worker was admitted at LNJP Hospital where he died," said an official. Delhi Jal Board is also seeing an upscale in the number of covid cases. Delhi government meanwhile has announced compensation for the family of the deceased.