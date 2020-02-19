Senior officers of Delhi Police to provide action taken report on more than 10 points

New Delhi: A DCP rank officer of the Delhi Police has asked for an action taken report from senior officers on more than 10 points in connection to improve their policing, which include recommendations like wide publicity of action taken against corrupt cops and getting area wise feedback from locals.



The following points were recommendations made during the National Conference of Directors General (DGs) and Inspectors General of Police (IGsP) in 2019. "DCP (Crime/CRO) has been nominated as convenor for the compilation of compliance of recommendations of DGsP/IGsP conference 2019. Please send the action taken report on each point," reads the Delhi Police letter that was accessed by the Millennium Post. Sources said that committees under Special CPs have been formed to examine each recommendation.

"Action against corrupt police officials be given due publicity on social media and photographs of corrupt police officials be displayed at police stations along with details of the incident in which they were involved," were among the recommendations. This committee headed by Special CP (Vigilance) is looking into possible ways to implement this recommendation. Sources said that apart from corruption, the recommendations include engagement of university students and experts to prepare questionnaires and conduct surveys for seeking feedback on police functioning, particularly from people residing within a radius of two kilometres of police stations.

Meanwhile, during last year's conference, the focus was given on police image and its public connect. According to one of the recommendations, all States, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Central Police

Organisations (CPOs) should conduct ten events including anti-terrorist, fire fighting and railway protection drills every year in full uniform. This should be given maximum publicity through different means, including circulating videos on social media.

Sources added that the committee headed by Special CP (crime) was looking into a recommendation related to unearthing criminal groups involved in cybercrime. During the conference, the police officials were also told to conduct Annual Hackathon involving local students from IITs in each state for devising technical solutions to policing issues. Solutions thus found to be provided to DRDO etc. for developing a prototype. Major forensic issues should be identified and solutions be attempted through hackathons as well as meetings with start-ups, within three months.