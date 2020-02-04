Senior Cong leader Janardan Dwivedi's son Samir joins BJP
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi's son Samir Dwivedi on Tuesday joined the BJP in the presence of saffron party general secretary Arun Singh.
"I am joining a political party for the first time... I chose the BJP as I was inspired by the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has taken some very landmark and bold steps like abrogation of Article 370, abolition of triple talaq and CAA," Samir Dwivedi said.
Samir Dwivedi's father is a senior Congress leader and was general secretary of the party for over a decade.
"This is his independent decision," Janardan Dwivedi said after his son joined the BJP.
