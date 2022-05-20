Senior BJP leaders encroached on govt land & offices: AAP

New Delhi: AAP's MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said that several BJP leaders have built encroachments and unauthorised constructions all over the city but their homes and offices have not been bulldozed.



"We have photographic evidence of residences of senior BJP leaders and councillors in Delhi, which clearly shows encroachment, illegal occupation of government land, and unauthorised constructions. We henceforth demand an answer from the Central leadership of the BJP, since an official notification has been issued bringing the MCD under the Central government's jurisdiction — to tell us when they plan to run these bulldozers over their own leaders' homes," the AAP MLA said.

The BJP should plan out a schedule for the special demolition drive for its own leaders and councillors who are living in encroached areas, in illegally built homes, he said. The AAP MLA exposed 16 senior BJP leaders along with their positions, addresses, and photographic proof of their illegal encroachment and has sought the encroachment area to be bulldozed.

"We are releasing the first list of such leaders and the details of their unauthorised residential buildings, along with photographs. The first name in the list is former East MCD Mayor Bipin Bihari, who has constructed stairs over government land, which is entirely unauthorised, and this structure should be demolished at the earliest. Moreover, he has illegally amalgamated two houses in Pandav Nagar, Mayur Vihar Phase-1," Bharadwaj said.

The list included EDMC Ex Mayor Nirmal Jain who has built a 'Pravesh Dvar' or entry gates, which is an encroachment upon government-owned land along with MLA from Vishwas Nagar Om Prakash Sharma who has illegally occupied government land to carve out a

parking space.

Another name on the list was of Ravinder Gupta, who was the mayor of North MCD and has constructed an approximately 7-feet long ramp along with a garden in front of his flat —all of which amounts to clear encroachment along with Raja Iqbal, who is the sitting mayor of North MCD and has done unauthorised constructions at his residence.