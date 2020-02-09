Send details on pending pension cases on 5th day of every month: Delhi Police to DCPs

New Delhi: "On the fifth day of every month, details on pending pension cases of retirees and family members of deceased police personnel should be sent to police headquarters (PHQ)," Delhi Police directed DCPs of districts and units.

The letter which was written from the Office of Commissioner of Police reads that number of instructions have been issued from time to time to ensure timely payment of pensionary benefits to the retiring and family members of deceased police personnel. Procedure for processing their pension papers, cases have also been codified under the CCS (Pension) Rules 1972.

"It has been observed that the procedure of verification of service, fixation of pay, verification of nominations and assessment of Government dues and submission of pension papers of the retiring and expired police personnel is not being followed under the relevant rules, instructions which cause a delay in the timely finalization of the pensionary benefits of the retired and expired police personnel," the letter reads.

It further reads that the incidents of delay in payment of pensionary benefits also invites grievances from retirees and family members of the deceased police personnel.

The letter revealed that Delhi Police Commissioner has taken a serious view on the huge pendency of pension and family pension cases in the co-ordination meeting held on September 17, 2019, and directed to contact the family members proactively, help them to arrange the necessary documents from the different agencies and pursue pending pension case with PAO to clear the pendency on priority in the interest of welfare of families with the help of account branch.

"It has also been directed to monitor all the pending cases and sort out difficulties by deputing accountant and inspector administration. The pendency of the cases is also to be monitored in the headquarters," the letter reads.

According to the letter, pension and family pension cases of retiring and expired police personnel may be processed as per procedure given in the pension rules and got the same decided in time.

Besides, the detail of pending pension cases may also be sent to the headquarters by fifth day of every month showing the reason of pendency upto preceding month for the pursual of senior officers.

Sources further said that a total of 148 pension cases were pending till August 2019. Police Chief, during the meeting between the top brass of Delhi Police, had directed officers to monitor all the pending cases and take necessary steps.