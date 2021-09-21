Self-styled Commander-in-Chief of Northeast-based insurgent group held

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday said that they have arrested a self-styled Commander-in-Chief of Northeast-based insurgent group Kuki National Front Mangkholam Kipgen (24) who was wanted in several cases of kidnapping and extortion by Manipur Police.



Deputy Commissioner of Police(Special Cell) Pramod Singh Khushwaha in a press note said that Kipgen, also known by his alias David Kipgen, was planning to kidnap employees of a construction company involved in several projects in the northeast and further extort money from them.

The DCP also said that the accused has a vast network of armed militants in Manipur and was also planning to kidnap employees of other establishments based in northeastern states.

Police said that he was arrested based on a tip-off officials received and following which a trap was laid at Dwarka on Sunday. Police said that they received information from an Inspector about the movement of the wanted insurgent in Dwarka area. On the basis of this information, a team was constituted and it reached the spot and identified and apprehended the accused, the DCP said.

As per his background, the accused has studied upto 7th standard and in 2018, he came in touch with KNF cadres of his village and got engaged with them in extortion robbery, dacoity, among other crimes. "Soon he became infamous for snatching weapons of forces, kidnapping for ransom, extortion and other heinous activities," police said, adding that last year he declared himself as the Commander-in-Chief of KNF.