Self-reliant: Delhi govt's medical O2 production promotion policy notified

New Delhi: Following the gross mismanagement of oxygen supply during the second wave of Covid-19, the Delhi government has notified the Medical Oxygen Promotion Policy of Delhi 2021 to make Delhi self-reliant in Medical Oxygen Production to prevent such events from occurring again.



The Policy provides several incentives to the private sector to set up oxygen production and storage infrastructure in the Capital. Through the policy the increase in oxygen production will take place by setting up either new manufacturing enterprises or expanding the production capacity of existing units for uninterrupted oxygen supply to hospitals or nursing homes during the health crisis or otherwise.

The Policy aims to ensure time bound fulfilment of the requirement of medical oxygen by incentivising early investment in the production and storage infrastructure and transportation of medical oxygen.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain stated that the Kejriwal Government is preparing to combat any future waves of COVID-19 with full commitment and has a vision to make Delhi self-reliant in times of crisis.

"This will help us tackle the problem of oxygen shortage in the future and avert a crisis like we saw in the past. The Delhi Government is preparing to combat any future waves of COVID-19 on war-footing and is devoted towards ensuring that it is better equipped for any such crisis," the Health Minister said.

The Policy aims to set up Liquid Oxygen (LOX) manufacturing facilities of minimum 50 MT capacity up to a total of 100 MT and set up non-captive oxygen generation plants (PSA/Air Separation Unit technology) of minimum 10 MT and maximum 50 MT capacity up to a total of 100 MT.

Under the policy setting up of Captive oxygen generation plants (PSA/Air Separation Unit technology) of minimum 500 LPM capacity at hospitals and nursing homes to cater to their peak demand for medical oxygen up to a total capacity of 200 MT.

Power Subsidy will also be available to Liquid Oxygen Generation Plants and non-captive Oxygen Generation Plants (PSA/ASU) at Rs 4 per unit consumed in the manufacturing process for the first five years from the date of commencement of commercial production.

Meanwhile, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Friday, while 57 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the eleventh time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

Meanwhile, over 1.44 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the national capital on Thursday, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin.