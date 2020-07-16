Self-Realization is the key: Dr Swati Piramal

New Delhi: Dr Swati Piramalshared her insights on self-realization and the need to form definitive strategies to reboot the economy post Covid 19. She is a change maker and her contribution to the field of innovative new medicines and public health services hastouched many lives. Dr Piramal is passionate about promoting primary healthcare at a grassroot level. She spoke about the need to increase the footprint of pan-India public health campaigns against major diseases and women empowerment for an evolved societywith FLO, the Women's Wing of FICCI, under the "Eminent Women".

Dr Swati Piramal said "If we use our actions with knowledge and relentless hard work then we have the instant key to innovation, achievement and success, while immersing ourselves in the ocean of knowledge. We should respect all cultures, learn constantly and build partnership that prosper".

According to Dr Piramal women have the drive, determination, strength and compassion to be able to lead. The key to success is knowledge, meticulous planning and seamless execution. She spoke about the influence ofMahatma Jyotirao Phule, a gardener and his commitment to girl's education in 19th century which actually helped in spreading knowledge in western India.

Speaking on Covid she said "This pandemic will not vanish like magic and will continue till 2022 so the regimen for re-opening the economy will be the 5 pillars: hygiene, distancing, screening, masks and culture. According to a Goldman Sachsreport, wearing a mask could save $279 billion and cut mortality to half.In India our healthcare is under invested, 75% is the private healthcare while public healthcare is just 25% and due to lockdown, the private healthcare was shut down and lot of burden came on public healthcare. There is a need to leverage new-age technologies and collaborate in order to tackle the pandemic and safeguard communities".

Now we should focus on Innovations in Design, Urban Planning and Architecture and New ways of working.

FLO President, Jahnabi Phookan said, "When we talk about women who have dreamt big and have achieved success with her grit, passion, perseverance and hard work, Dr Swati Piramal's name will always be one amongst the top ones."

"FLO has initiated Eminent Women Series this year, to create an inspirational learning platform for the pan India members and to honour women who have stamped their footprint in history with their own merit. We aim to make a difference by creating an opportunity to interact with eminent women leaders in India, to learn from their experiences, help face challenges better and bring out the leader in them.", added Ms Phookan.

Mannat Kothari, Chairperson, FLO Ludhiana Chapter was the Day Chair for the event.