Seemapuri: AAP MLA reviews dev projects

New Delhi: Cabinet Minister and MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday chaired an important meeting with officials and engineers of East Delhi Municipal Corporation, DUSIB, Delhi Jal Board, BSES and PWD at Delhi Secretariat. In this meeting, repair maintenance and current plans of various development projects in the Seemapuri assembly constituency were reviewed.



He deliberated regarding various projects of Seemapuri Assembly Constituency. He reprimanded the careless officials and instructed EDMC, DUSIB, Delhi Jal Board, BSES and PWD to work in harmony with each other. Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam also instructed to complete the work of SSBL drain on a priority basis.

Regarding the encroachment on the green belt of PWD in Captain Johar Ali Marg, Sunder Nagari, Gautam gave strict instructions to the officers that action should be initiated against this encroachment under the provisions of NGT.

The officials present in the meeting assured that legal action would be initiated by giving notice to the encroachers on this issue.