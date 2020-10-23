Seelampur-Shastri Park flyover to open for public soon: Minister

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the Seelampur-Shastri Park flyover on October 24, it will be open for the public soon, announced Health Minister Satyendar Jain.



The Seelampur-Shastri Park flyover is expected to provide a signal-free ride between Welcome in northeast Delhi and Kashmere Gate.

"Honest governance takes care of its citizens,as well as the finances. We are pleased to announce that CM Arvind Kejrwal will inaugurate Seelampur-Shastri Park flyover on Oct 24 Constructed in 250 Cr, with a savings of 54 Cr, the flyover will be open to the public very soon," Jain wrote on twitter.