Seelampur protest: Kejriwal appeals to people to maintain peace
New Delhi: In the wake of violent protest in Seelampur area, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to Delhiites to maintain peace, saying violence cannot be tolerated in a civilised society.
Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged public buses in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area.
"I appeal to all the citizens of Delhi to maintain peace. Violence of any kind cannot be tolerated in a civilised society. Nothing will be gained by violence. Put your views peacefully," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Markets maintain record run18 Dec 2019 5:16 PM GMT
Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot sign deal for 50-50 merger18 Dec 2019 5:15 PM GMT
India facing 'Great Slowdown', economy headed to ICU:...18 Dec 2019 5:14 PM GMT
League Cup: Villa teach young Liverpool lesson to reach...18 Dec 2019 5:13 PM GMT
Schick salvages point for leaders RB Leipzig in Dortmund...18 Dec 2019 5:13 PM GMT