Seelampur protest: Kejriwal appeals to people to maintain peace

New Delhi: In the wake of violent protest in Seelampur area, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to Delhiites to maintain peace, saying violence cannot be tolerated in a civilised society.

Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged public buses in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area.

"I appeal to all the citizens of Delhi to maintain peace. Violence of any kind cannot be tolerated in a civilised society. Nothing will be gained by violence. Put your views peacefully," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.