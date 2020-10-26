Seelampur: Cluster bus kills man in hit-and-run, driver absconding

New Delhi: A man who was working as a driver died after his vehicle was hit by a cluster bus in north-east Delhi's Seelampur area. Police are searching for the bus driver who is absconding.



Police identified the deceased as Rajkumar Sharma, who worked as a private driver. Police said that the incident took place between 9 pm to 9.30 pm on slip road under newly constructed Seelampur flyover. Rajkumar was hit when he was going to his home and took slip road.

"He was going to his home on his black colour motorcycle when his bike was hit by cluster bus," official said. Due to impact of the hit, Rajkumar fell on the road and the bus ran over him. The driver jumped out of the bus and instead of helping the injured, he fled the spot. Locals called the police and reported the matter. Deceased was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead and Sharma's family was informed

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Ved Prakash Surya said that they have registered a case in this regard and no arrest has been made. "We are making all our efforts to arrest the accused in the case," official said. The cluster bus which hit the bike ply between Kashmere Gate to Anand Vihar and was ferrying passengers. The investigation has revealed that the bus was been driven in negligent manner.

It was not the first time that the bus killed people. In September, three people including a minor boy died whereas three people were injured after they were hit by a bus in North East Delhi's Nand Nagri area.

Data on road accidents available with the Delhi Traffic Police has revealed that despite the lockdown, a total of 557 people were killed in road accidents this year till July 31, of which the maximum fatalities were that of pedestrians on the streets of the Capital. However, it showed that around 47 per cent or 265 deaths were caused by unidentified vehicles or in hit-and-run cases.