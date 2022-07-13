Security, traffic arrangements in place for 'Kanwar Yatra'

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that adequate security arrangements have been made ahead of the 'Kanwar Yatra', which will start from July 14.



The yatra is being held after a suspension of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to police, the special arrangement regarding security and traffic will be in place from July 14 to July 26. The traffic of Kanwariyas — as the pilgrims are known as — is expected to increase after July 21.

Preparations are being made. There are some particular routes which have been dedicated to the Kanwariyas. A total of 338 camps are being put in place for Kanwariyas. I want to tell the Kanwariyas to go through the channelizer (routes) dedicated for them, a senior police officer said.

The motorists and road users should follow traffic rules and go through their dedicated road lanes. During this period of Kanwariyas movement, traffic violations will be checked with on-the-spot prosecution and by photography and videography of violations which will be followed by prosecution, the officer

advised.

Every year, lakhs of Lord Shiva devotees embark on the Kanwar Yatra on foot to collect water from Ganga river and carry it back to their native place.

A large number of Kanwariyas reach Delhi and some of them go to Haryana and Rajasthan via Delhi borders. This year the expected number is about 15 to 20 lakh, police said.

The Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to segregate the movement of Kanwariyas and other road users to minimise inconvenience to the general public and devotees, it said.

For smooth flow of traffic during Kawar Yatra, a total of 1,925 police personnel are being deployed for traffic regulation, more than 56 cranes and motorcycles are also deployed on main roads and stretches from where the pilgrims pass, the statement said.

If any devotee or member of public wants to know any information related to traffic, he may approach Delhi Traffic Police Facebook page, Twitter handle @DelhiTrafficPolice, Whatsapp number 8750871493 and helpline number 1095/011-25844444, it said.