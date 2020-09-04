Security staff brace for onslaught of commuters

New Delhi: As the Delhi Metro prepares for its grand reopening, security staff and law enforcement agencies tasked with ensuring that the experiment of opening up public transportation amid a pandemic goes smoothly, have done just about as much as they can to ensure all COVID-19 protocols are followed to the T.



Starting from "contactless frisking" to provisions made by the Delhi Police to control crowds outside metro stations, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Delhi Police's Metro Unit, PCR units, district police and traffic units have put in place a slew of measures in anticipation of large crowds.

While the CISF has prepared a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the situation, the Delhi Police has written to respective district police, PCR and traffic units to ensure that there is no chaos near metro stations as limited gates for entry and exit will be allowed.

According to police, they have already briefed the staff to ensure that COVID-19 norms are being followed at Metro Stations. "We will book the violators under section 188 of IPC. They will be challaned if they are found violating any rule," the official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Jitendra Mani said that they have already written to local police (district), traffic and PCR.

"If there is a crowd like situation in Metro Station then we can control but if people moved towards roads or area which falls under local police jurisdiction then they should also make their arrangements," he said. According to the DCP (Metro), they have also asked the traffic unit to ensure that traffic remains hassle-free. Meanwhile, the staff was also briefed to keep an eye on the known criminals who were active in the metro network.

Meanwhile, the CISF has prepared a "Business Continuity Plan" for security and safety for when commercial activity in Delhi Metro Rail resumes.

According to the plan, the CISF has not stressed that the Aarogya Setu mobile app should be mandatory, but Delhi Metro commuters can be encouraged to download it for a hassle-free journey. "Passengers shall walk through the multi-zone DFMDs. In case of any audio-visual signals, the passenger shall be asked to recheck their body and place metallic items in the X-BIS system," read the document accessed by MillenniumPost.

Moreover, CISF personnel have been asked to thoroughly clean their uniforms every day after their duty is over. All personnel shall follow the new uniform code issued from time to time. Security

equipment and fixtures at security points including baggage checking tables should be sanitised every 30 minutes, the

SoP reads.

Deputy Inspector General, CISF, Jitender Rana, said commuters should co-operate and also take all necessary precautions against COVID 19. "They should save themselves and save others and also co-operate with CISF," he said