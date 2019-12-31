Security heightened in city for New Year's celebration

New Delhi: Whether it is high footfall areas or isolated dark stretches, Delhi Police has heightened their vigil to make sure no untoward incident took place during New Year's celebration.



Meanwhile, the security inside Metro trains and premises have been beefed up for the safety of commuters.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order in areas where high footfall is anticipated.

According to police, integrated checking will be carried out by local police, PCR and Traffic Police to check drunken driving and boisterous revelry and hooliganism on roads. One Coy of women police personnel will be specially deployed in New Delhi District, to strengthen women's safety measures.

In New Delhi area adequate security arrangements were made in CP, Khan Market, five-star hotels, India Gate, C Hexagon and Rajpath. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said that over 400 staff were deployed for the safety and security of the citizens.

"The security arrangements have been divided into two zones (CP, Parliament Street and Chanakyapuri, BK Road).

Meanwhile, the PCR vehicles are roaming around the city to ensure the safety and security of party goers, residents. "Apart from high footfall areas, we are also keeping an eye on the isolated stretches to make sure no untoward incident took place," said DCP (PCR) Sharat Sinha.

Meanwhile, police personnel in civil dress are travelling inside Metro trains to make commuters journey safe.

"We have intensified the patrolling. An intense vigil was being maintained on the Metro Stations connected with malls. We have increased the security over there," said DCP (Metro) Vikram Porwal.

All PCR vans, Raftaar motorcycles and Prakhar vans will be dynamically deployed at vulnerable points. Senior officers will supervise the arrangements on the ground. Delhi police advised citizens not to indulge in drunken driving or hooliganism.