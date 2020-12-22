Security heightened as protesting farmers go on 'relay' hunger strike

New delhi: Several border points on Monday remained closed for traffic movement due to the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's agricultural reforms. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police heightened their security as farmers began their day-long 'relay' hunger strike at all sites of protest along the Delhi-NCR borders.



Even though cold intensified, the protesting farmers remained undeterred in their pursuit of repealing the legislations. As per farmers, they have faced several tough situations in their lives and they will continue to protest until their demands are met. "Our main focus is to ensure that the government fulfil our demands. We will continue to protest," said one Joginder, a farmer from Haryana.

Meanwhile, security was heightened in the bordering areas to ensure no untoward incidents took place. As per the official, the situation was peaceful and they are keeping tabs on every movement. Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has been updating commuters on open and closed routes.

Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic) said Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders were closed. Commuters were told to take alternate routes through Lampur, Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. "Commutters should avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK Road, NH 44," he said.

Those travelling to Haryana can go through the Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan-Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

"Tikri, Dhansa borders are closed for any traffic movement. Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement," the traffic police said.

Police said, "Chilla and Ghazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida, Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. People are advised to take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara & Bhopra borders." Farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.