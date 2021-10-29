Security guards thrash two youth in posh Noida society

Noida: Two youth were thrashed by security personnel at a posh residential society in Noida following a heated argument over not having sticker on their car.



While police have detained nearly half a dozen people, including the security in-charge of society, a video of the incident has gone viral on social media where the security guards can be seen beating both of them up with sticks.

The incident that took place around 8:30 pm on Wednesday has been reported from Amrapali Sapphire in Sector 45 along the Noida-Greater Noida expressway. Security guards at the main gate stopped a Honda City without sticker and denied entry. Aman, who was in the car, tried to convince the security guards saying that he is a resident of the society and needs to take the car inside.

However, a heated argument broke out between them and over six to seven security guards started beating Aman and his friend with sticks.

Police took cognisance of the matter and detained nearly six persons including security in-charge of the society for questioning.

Noida's additional deputy commissioner of police, Kumar Ran Vijay Singh said that some security guards have been detained for questioning by police.