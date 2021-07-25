Security guard held for Mahipalpur murder

New Delhi: A 41-year-old security guard was arrested on Saturday for killing a person in the Mahipalpur area. Police said the deceased was harassing his daughter whenever she goes out and due to this accused killed him.

The accused was identified as Surmesh who was caught by the police while he was trying to dispose of the body which is yet to be identified. "At around 4 am on Saturday, head constable Vinod Kumar from the PCR unit spotted Surmesh, who lives in Mahipalpur and works as a security guard there, carrying the body on a rickshaw and nabbed him," the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said the deceased was harassing Surmesh's daughter for the last three years. The deceased identified as Santosh used to follow her wherever she goes out.

"On July 22 Santosh came to the house of Surmesh in drunken condition and started arguments with him. During these arguments both came ground floor and entered a vacant room," he said. During heated arguments, accused gave a fist blow to Santosh and strangulate him with a piece of cloth that Santosh was carrying with him. He kept the body in the room where he was working as a security guard and on Saturday he was trying to dispose of the dead body and was caught.