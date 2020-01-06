Security guard attacked during robbery bid

Noida: A security guard working at a private company in Sector 64 area of Noida was allegedly attacked by three scooter-borne assailants with knives and blunt objects during a robbery bid near FNG road on Sunday evening.



According to police, the victim identified as Rajeev Ranjan, resident of Haibatpur village in Bisrakh area, was walking to his home around 7:30 pm on Sunday when three criminals stopped him and asked to hand over his belongings and money to them. "When Ranjan resisted to the robbery attempt, the accused persons took out knife and attacked him several times in his chests, head and stomach which injured him critically," victim's wife told police.

The criminals fled away from the spot leaving Ranjan lying on road and took away all his belongings. A passerby spotted him and took him to a nearby hospital from where doctors referred him to a government hospital in Noida in a critical condition.

"Based on the complaint received from victim's wife Rajni, a case under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of IPC has been registered against unidentified criminals," said a senior police officer.