Security beefed up in Delhi prisons after intel reports of possible escape plan of 5 inmates comes to the fore

New Delhi: The Tihar Jail administration has received intelligence inputs over probably escaping of five infamous prisoners. Following this input, the security has been beefed up and the prisoners are being closely monitored.



Along with the intel report, the detail of the people, name of jail and jail numbers have also been shared with the prison authority, which has brought it into a tizzy. It has also informed that they can run away with the help of companions, a senior jail official said.

Meanwhile, he also confirmed that the stern surveillance has been put on the five prisoners for 24 hours and seven days. Also, an order has been issued by the Additional IG of Tihar Jail, Mukesh Prasad. In this, all other related agencies including Tihar and Mandoli Jail have also been warned about this in time. All the information received in this regard has also been sent to the DCP of the Third Battalion of DAP, TSP, and Commandant of CRPF, and all other concerned jail officials.

Further, sources said that the suspected five prisoners are lodged in jail number 1, 3 and 8 in Tihar and jail number 15 in Mandoli. The senior jail official told the Millennium Post that the report said that the gangsters with the help of their accomplices are planning to escape while being taken to the court or hospital or outside the jail for any other activity or while being brought to the jail. It is possible that some conspiracy is also being hatched in this case.

In view of this apprehension, the movement of any such prisoner or staff around their cell and barracks has been banned. The order also mentioned for continuous search and investigation of their barracks and cell.

Further, they (the prisoners) should be taken out of jail as little as possible. "If there is a need to appear in court or to be taken to a hospital in an emergency or for any other work, then this information will have to be given to the DAP in advance. Apart from this, many more works are being done to keep a watch on them," the order mentioned.